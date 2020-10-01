Nu Skin Enterp-A is Among the Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (NUS, USNA, HLF, NATR, IPAR)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Nu Skin Enterp-A ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.17. Following is Usana Health Sci with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.73. Herbalife Ltd ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.84.

Nature'S Sunshne follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.19, and Inter Parfums rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.49.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Inter Parfums and will alert subscribers who have IPAR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.