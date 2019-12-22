Qualcomm Inc is Among the Companies in the Semiconductors Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (QCOM, INTC, AVGO, NVDA, TXN)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Qualcomm Inc ranks highest with a CE of $39,000. Following is Intel Corp with a CE of $18,000. Broadcom Ltd ranks third highest with a CE of $11,000.

Nvidia Corp follows with a CE of $7,000, and Texas Instrument rounds out the top five with a CE of $4,000.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Texas Instrument. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Texas Instrument in search of a potential trend change.