Highest Level of Cash in the Semiconductors Industry Detected in Shares of Qualcomm Inc (QCOM, INTC, AVGO, NVDA, TXN)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Qualcomm Inc ranks highest with a CE of $39,000. Intel Corp is next with a CE of $18,000. Broadcom Ltd ranks third highest with a CE of $11,000.

Nvidia Corp follows with a CE of $7,000, and Texas Instrument rounds out the top five with a CE of $4,000.

