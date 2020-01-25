Highest Level of Cash in the Semiconductors Industry Detected in Shares of Qualcomm Inc (QCOM, INTC, AVGO, NVDA, TXN)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Qualcomm Inc ranks highest with a CE of $39,000. Intel Corp is next with a CE of $18,000. Broadcom Ltd ranks third highest with a CE of $11,000.
Nvidia Corp follows with a CE of $7,000, and Texas Instrument rounds out the top five with a CE of $4,000.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Texas Instrument on December 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $125.01. Since that recommendation, shares of Texas Instrument have risen 7.4%. We continue to monitor Texas Instrument for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest level of cash qualcomm inc intel corp broadcom ltd nvidia corp texas instrument