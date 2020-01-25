Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (ITW, IR, PH, DOV, CR)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Illinois Tool Wo ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Ingersoll-Rand is next with a CE of $2,000. Parker Hannifin ranks third highest with a CE of $924.
Dover Corp follows with a CE of $754, and Crane Co rounds out the top five with a CE of $706.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dover Corp on October 17th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $101.91. Since that recommendation, shares of Dover Corp have risen 16.4%. We continue to monitor Dover Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest level of cash illinois tool wo Ingersoll-Rand parker hannifin dover corp crane co