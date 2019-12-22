Shares of Illinois Tool Wo Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Industrial Machinery Industry (ITW, IR, PH, DOV, CR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Illinois Tool Wo ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Ingersoll-Rand is next with a CE of $2,000. Parker Hannifin ranks third highest with a CE of $924.

Dover Corp follows with a CE of $754, and Crane Co rounds out the top five with a CE of $706.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Illinois Tool Wo on October 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $155.54. Since that recommendation, shares of Illinois Tool Wo have risen 15.9%. We continue to monitor Illinois Tool Wo for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.