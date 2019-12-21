Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Illinois Tool Wo in the Industrial Machinery Industry (ITW, IR, PH, DOV, CR)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Illinois Tool Wo ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Following is Ingersoll-Rand with a CE of $2,000. Parker Hannifin ranks third highest with a CE of $924.
Dover Corp follows with a CE of $754, and Crane Co rounds out the top five with a CE of $706.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Illinois Tool Wo on October 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $155.54. Since that recommendation, shares of Illinois Tool Wo have risen 14.7%. We continue to monitor Illinois Tool Wo for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest level of cash illinois tool wo Ingersoll-Rand parker hannifin dover corp crane co