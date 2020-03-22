MySmarTrend
Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Illinois Tool Wo in the Industrial Machinery Industry (ITW, IR, PH, DOV, CR)

03/22/2020
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Illinois Tool Wo ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Ingersoll-Rand is next with a CE of $2,000. Parker Hannifin ranks third highest with a CE of $924.

Dover Corp follows with a CE of $754, and Crane Co rounds out the top five with a CE of $706.

Ticker(s): ITW IR PH DOV CR

