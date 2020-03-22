Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Illinois Tool Wo in the Industrial Machinery Industry (ITW, IR, PH, DOV, CR)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Illinois Tool Wo ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Ingersoll-Rand is next with a CE of $2,000. Parker Hannifin ranks third highest with a CE of $924.
Dover Corp follows with a CE of $754, and Crane Co rounds out the top five with a CE of $706.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Illinois Tool Wo and will alert subscribers who have ITW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest level of cash illinois tool wo Ingersoll-Rand parker hannifin dover corp crane co