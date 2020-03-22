Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Illinois Tool Wo in the Industrial Machinery Industry (ITW, IR, PH, DOV, CR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Illinois Tool Wo ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Ingersoll-Rand is next with a CE of $2,000. Parker Hannifin ranks third highest with a CE of $924.

Dover Corp follows with a CE of $754, and Crane Co rounds out the top five with a CE of $706.

