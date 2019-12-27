Top 5 Companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (ILMN, TECH, NEO, WAT, PACB)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Illumina Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 4.42. Bio-Techne Corp is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.64. Neogenomics Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.33.
Waters Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.98, and Pacific Bioscien rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.86.
