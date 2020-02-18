Shares of Bio-Rad Labs-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (BIO, PACB, TECH, ILMN, A)

Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Bio-Rad Labs-A ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,292.6%. Pacific Bioscien is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,367.1%. Bio-Techne Corp ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,657.9%.

Illumina Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,864.7%, and Agilent Tech Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,937.5%.

