Shares of Accelerate Diagn Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (AXDX, ILMN, TECH, NEO, WAT)

Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Accelerate Diagn ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 15.05. Following is Illumina Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 13.45. Bio-Techne Corp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 11.89.

Neogenomics Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.03, and Waters Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 7.09.

