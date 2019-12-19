Neogenomics Inc has the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (NEO, ILMN, TECH, BIO, MTD)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.
Neogenomics Inc ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 86.36. Following is Illumina Inc with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 50.02. Bio-Techne Corp ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 40.99.
Bio-Rad Labs-A follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 36.97, and Mettler-Toledo rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 29.84.
