Bio-Rad Labs-A is Among the Companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (BIO, PACB, TECH, ILMN, A)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Bio-Rad Labs-A ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,292.6%. Following is Pacific Bioscien with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,367.1%. Bio-Techne Corp ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,657.9%.
Illumina Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,864.7%, and Agilent Tech Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,937.5%.
