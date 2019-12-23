Shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Electronic Components Industry (BELFB, BDC, VSH, IIVI, AVX)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Bel Fuse Inc-B ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.12. Belden Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24. Vishay Intertech ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.29.
Ii-Vi Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.54, and Avx Corp rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.55.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B on November 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.27. Since that recommendation, shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B have risen 23.6%. We continue to monitor Bel Fuse Inc-B for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest price to last quarter annualized sales ratio bel fuse inc-b belden inc vishay intertech ii-vi inc avx corp