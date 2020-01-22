Bel Fuse Inc-B has the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Electronic Components Industry (BELFB, BDC, VSH, AVX, IIVI)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Bel Fuse Inc-B ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.12. Belden Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.23. Vishay Intertech ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.31.
Avx Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.55, and Ii-Vi Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.60.
