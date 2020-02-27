Bel Fuse Inc-B is Among the Companies in the Electronic Components Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (BELFB, BDC, VSH, IIVI, KN)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Bel Fuse Inc-B ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.25. Following is Belden Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.64. Vishay Intertech ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.89.

Ii-Vi Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.48, and Knowles Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.78.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bel Fuse Inc-B and will alert subscribers who have BELFB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.