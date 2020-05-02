Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Proto Labs Inc in the Industrial Machinery Industry (PRLB, ROLL, GGG, IEX, NDSN)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Proto Labs Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.78. Following is Rbc Bearings Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.77. Graco Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.36.

Idex Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.00, and Nordson Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.21.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Proto Labs Inc and will alert subscribers who have PRLB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.