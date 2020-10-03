Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Omega Flex Inc in the Industrial Machinery Industry (OFLX, ROLL, PRLB, GGG, IEX)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Omega Flex Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 7.18. Following is Rbc Bearings Inc with a EV/Sales of 5.74. Proto Labs Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 5.35.

Graco Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 5.29, and Idex Corp rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 4.69.

