Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Industrial Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Omega Flex Inc (OFLX, PRLB, ROLL, GGG, IEX)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Omega Flex Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.79. Proto Labs Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.95. Rbc Bearings Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.56.

Graco Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.48, and Idex Corp rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.44.

