Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Technology Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (MDRX, CERN, HSTM, ATHN, HMSY)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Allscripts Healt ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.99. Cerner Corp is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.02. Healthstream Inc ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.29.

Athenahealth Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.44, and Hms Holdings Cor rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 24.26.

