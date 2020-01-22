Top 5 Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (HOV, NWHM, BZH, WLH, CCS)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02. New Home Co Inc/ is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04. Beazer Homes Usa ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07.

William Lyon-A follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.12, and Century Communit rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.16.

