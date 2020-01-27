Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. is Among the Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (HOV, NWHM, BZH, WLH, CCS)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.08. Following is New Home Co Inc/ with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.14. Beazer Homes Usa ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.25.

William Lyon-A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.35, and Century Communit rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.40.

