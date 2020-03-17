Top 5 Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (LZB, BSET, ETH, HOFT, MHK)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

La-Z-Boy Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 8.6%. Bassett Furn is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 191.3%. Ethan Allen ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 345.3%.

Hooker Furniture follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,885.2%, and Mohawk Inds rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,832.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for La-Z-Boy Inc and will alert subscribers who have LZB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.