Shares of Bassett Furn Rank the Lowest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Home Furnishings Industry (BSET, FLXS, ETH, HOFT, MHK)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Bassett Furn ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 1.28. Flexsteel Inds is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 1.93. Ethan Allen ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.88.

Hooker Furniture follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.42, and Mohawk Inds rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.76.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Bassett Furn on January 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.64. Since that call, shares of Bassett Furn have fallen 24.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.