Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Home Furnishings Industry Detected in Shares of Flexsteel Inds (FLXS, BSET, HOFT, ETH, LZB)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Flexsteel Inds ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.09. Bassett Furn is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10. Hooker Furniture ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.12.

Ethan Allen follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.17, and La-Z-Boy Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24.

