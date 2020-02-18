La-Z-Boy Inc has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Home Furnishings Industry (LZB, BSET, ETH, HOFT, MHK)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

La-Z-Boy Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 8.6%. Following is Bassett Furn with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 191.3%. Ethan Allen ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 345.3%.

Hooker Furniture follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,885.2%, and Mohawk Inds rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,832.7%.

