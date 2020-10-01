Bassett Furn has the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Home Furnishings Industry (BSET, FLXS, HOFT, ETH, MHK)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Bassett Furn ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.65. Following is Flexsteel Inds with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.01. Hooker Furniture ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.79.

Ethan Allen follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.13, and Mohawk Inds rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.71.

