Roper Technologi has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (ROP, MMM, HON, RAVN, CSL)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Roper Technologi ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 8.92. 3M Co is next with a EV/Sales of 3.63. Honeywell Intl ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.37.

Raven Industries follows with a EV/Sales of 3.11, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.59.

