Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio (PODD, CSII, NXTM, CRY, HOLX)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Insulet Corp ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 866.48. Following is Cardiovascular S with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 419.31. Nxstage Medical ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 96.05.

Cryolife Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 82.50, and Hologic Inc rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 73.46.

