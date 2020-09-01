Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Health Care Technology Industry Detected in Shares of Veeva Systems-A (VEEV, TDOC, MDSO, INOV, HMSY)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Veeva Systems-A ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 27.96. Teladoc Inc is next with a EV/Sales of 19.39. Medidata Solutio ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 9.10.

Inovalon Holdi-A follows with a EV/Sales of 6.15, and Hms Holdings Cor rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 4.89.

