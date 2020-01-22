Top 5 Companies in the Regional Banks Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (HTH, CUBI, CFFI, CIT, BANC)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Hilltop Holdings ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.34. Following is Customers Bancor with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.39. C & F Financial ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.39.

Cit Group Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.45, and Banc Of Californ rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.51.

