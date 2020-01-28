Wingstop Inc is Among the Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (WING, DNKN, MCD, SHAK, YUM)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Wingstop Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 6.24. Dunkin' Brands G is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.86. Mcdonalds Corp ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.80.

Shake Shack In-A follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.71, and Yum! Brands Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.44.

