Verizon Communic is Among the Companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (VZ, ATNI, T, CNSL, IDT)

Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Verizon Communic ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.50. Atn Internationa is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.47. At&T Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.42.

Consolidated Com follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07, and Idt Corp-Class B rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03.

