Top 5 Companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (SHEN, WIFI, TMUS, SPOK, S)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Shenandoah Telec ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.98. Boingo Wireless is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.48. T-Mobile Us Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.42.

Spok Holdings In follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.31, and Sprint Corp rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.25.

