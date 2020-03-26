Top 5 Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (IBKR, SCHW, VIRT, ETFC, HLI)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Interactive Brok ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.18. Schwab (Charles) is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.19. Virtu Financia-A ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.01.

E*Trade Financia follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.89, and Houlihan Lokey I rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.83.

