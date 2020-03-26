Top 5 Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (IRET, SRC, STOR, PSB, WPC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Investors Real ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 7.81. Spirit Realty is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 4.17. Store Capital ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.07.

Ps Business Park follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.01, and Wp Carey Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.66.

