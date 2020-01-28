Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (LMNR, ALCO, DAR, INGR, ADM)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Limoneira Co ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.60. Following is Alico Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.59. Darling Ingredie ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.32.

Ingredion Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.28, and Archer-Daniels rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10.

