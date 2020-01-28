Shenandoah Telec is Among the Companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (SHEN, WIFI, TMUS, SPOK, USM)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Shenandoah Telec ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.87. Following is Boingo Wireless with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.61. T-Mobile Us Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.42.

Spok Holdings In follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.32, and Us Cellular Corp rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.19.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Shenandoah Telec on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Shenandoah Telec have risen 35.7%. We continue to monitor Shenandoah Telec for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.