Shares of Veeva Systems-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Health Care Technology Industry (VEEV, TDOC, MDSO, INOV, HMSY)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Veeva Systems-A ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 7.41. Following is Teladoc Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 5.51. Medidata Solutio ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.50.
Inovalon Holdi-A follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.58, and Hms Holdings Cor rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.19.
