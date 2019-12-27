Shares of Nordstrom Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Department Stores Industry (JWN, KSS, DDS, M, JCP)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Nordstrom Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.11. Kohls Corp is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.11. Dillards Inc-A ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07.

Macy'S Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05, and J.C. Penney Co rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01.

