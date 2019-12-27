Shares of Limoneira Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Agricultural Products Industry (LMNR, ALCO, DAR, INGR, ADM)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Limoneira Co ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.57. Alico Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.55. Darling Ingredie ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.31.

Ingredion Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.29, and Archer-Daniels rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.11.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ingredion Inc on November 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $84.13. Since that recommendation, shares of Ingredion Inc have risen 10.0%. We continue to monitor Ingredion Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.