Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Industrial REITs Industry (IIPR, REXR, TRNO, PLD, EGP)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 16.00. Rexford Industri is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 6.09. Terreno Realty C ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 6.03.

Prologis Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 4.83, and Eastgroup Prop rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 4.36.

