Shares of Freshpet Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (FRPT, BUFF, MKC, TR, HSY)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Freshpet Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.71. Blue Buffalo Pet is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.53. Mccormick-N/V ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.18.

Tootsie Roll Ind follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.07, and Hershey Co/The rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.06.

