Shares of Fmc Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (FMC, MON, CF, SMG, AVD)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Fmc Corp ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.19. Following is Monsanto Co with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.96. Cf Industries Ho ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.68.

Scotts Miracle follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.56, and Amer Vanguard rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.41.

