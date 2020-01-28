Shares of Expeditors Intl Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (EXPD, FWRD, UPS, ATSG, CHRW)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Expeditors Intl ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.47. Following is Forward Air Corp with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.45. United Parcel-B ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.38.

Air Transport Se follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.30, and Ch Robinson rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.18.

