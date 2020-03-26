Shares of Aaon Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Building Products Industry (AAON, TREX, AWI, ALLE, SSD)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Aaon Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.47. Trex Co Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.06. Armstrong World ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.05.

Allegion Plc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.84, and Simpson Mfg rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.64.

