Ross Stores Inc has the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Apparel Retail Industry (ROST, BURL, BOOT, BKE, TJX)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Ross Stores Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.77. Following is Burlington Store with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.63. Boot Barn Holdin ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.44.

The Buckle Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.36, and Tjx Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.27.

