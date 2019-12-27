Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Monster Beverage in the Soft Drinks Industry (MNST, KO, PEP, FIZZ, COKE)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Monster Beverage ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.67. Coca-Cola Co/The is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.65. Pepsico Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.77.

Natl Beverage follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.73, and Coca-Cola Bottli rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.16.

