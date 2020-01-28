Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Cable One Inc in the Cable & Satellite Industry (CABO, CHTR, CMCSA, MSGN, GNCMA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Cable One Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.59. Following is Charter Commun-A with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.82. Comcast Corp-A ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.60.

Msg Networks- A follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.42, and Gen Comm-A rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.35.

