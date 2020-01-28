Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Universal Health in the Health Care REITs Industry (UHT, CHCT, NHI, CTRE, MPW)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Universal Health ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 5.90. Community Health is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 5.58. Natl Health Inv ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.20.

Caretrust Rei follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.14, and Medical Properti rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.90.

