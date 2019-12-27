Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Dril-Quip Inc in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (DRQ, GEOS, FI, HLX, NGS)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Dril-Quip Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.00. Geospace Technol is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.79. Frank'S Internat ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.65.

Helix Energy Sol follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.63, and Natural Gas Serv rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.58.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Helix Energy Sol on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.14. Since that recommendation, shares of Helix Energy Sol have risen 8.5%. We continue to monitor Helix Energy Sol for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.